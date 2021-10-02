262 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Chittenden County had 44 of the infections; Rutland County had 37 of them. There were 32 in Windsor County and 28 in Orleans County. Franklin County had 18, while Windham County had 15. Caledonia County and Washington County each had 12. There were 11 in Bennington County and six in Orange County. Addison County, Essex County and Lamoille County had four apiece, while Grand Isle County had three.

Out of nearly 485,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,100,000 total tests, there have been 34,081 cases and 29,157 people recovered. Three hundred and twenty-one people have died, while 450,000 Vermonters have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 32 new cases, making for 3,889 cases with 20 deaths and 3,684 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County. New Hampshire health experts also did not offer any updates for the Granite State.