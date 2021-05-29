27 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Rutland County had four of the infections. Bennington County, Caledonia County, Chittenden County, Lamoille County, Washington County and Windham County each had one.

Out of more than 390,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,690,000 total tests, there have been 24,200 cases and 22,937 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-five people have died, while nearly 350,000 Vermonters have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had nine new infections for a total of 4,032; 26 of these patients have died and 3,979 have recovered. Sullivan County reported two new cases for county-wide totals of 1,806 infections, 25 deaths and 1,767 people recovered.

The Granite State had 73 new cases as a whole for a tally of 98,699 positives out of more than 2,330,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 96,847 have recovered. There was one new death for a statewide total of 1,352. Just shy of 50% of all New Hampshire residents have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported six new cases, making 2,613 cases with 16 deaths and 2,578 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.