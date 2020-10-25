27 new coronavirus cases throughout our region on Saturday

The Vermont Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chittenden County and Windham County each had five of them. Addison County and Washington County each had three. There were two each in Bennington County and Orleans County. Meanwhile, Franklin County, Lamoille County, Orange County and Windsor County each had one.

There have now been 2,043 positive cases in the Green Mountain State out of nearly 185,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,728 people have recovered. It should also be noted that Chittenden County’s total of five does not include the new cases at St. Michael’s College disclosed by the school’s president on Saturday; those cases will likely be accounted for on Sunday.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had three new infections and Sullivan County had one. The two counties have had 194 cases and 75 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 129 new cases on Saturday made for a statewide total of 10,238 cases out of more than 329,000 tests. Two new deaths — one each in Hillsborough County and Merrimack County — added up to 473 deaths throughout New Hampshire, while 8,819 people have recovered.

Turning to our portion of New York’s North Country, there were no new cases in Franklin County; it remained at 69 total cases and 63 people recovered. Health experts in Clinton County and Essex County did not have any case updates available on Saturday.