The county-level health departments in our New York coverage area did not have any coronavirus case counts on Sunday. However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 12 new infections in Clinton County. There were ten new cases in Franklin County and five in Essex County.

The governor’s office added that 1,052 patients were hospitalized throughout the Empire State, a decline of nearly 10% in just one day. New York’s seven-day average statewide positivity rate has been under 1.5% for each of the last five days.

The Vermont Department of Health recently stopped updating its statewide dashboard on weekends. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services stopped doing so for the Granite State last June.