279 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 265 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, concluding a second consecutive week with a statewide daily average above 200.

Chittenden County had 41 of the new infections; Windsor County had 25. Orange County had 21 and Orleans County had 18. There were 14 each in Bennington County, Franklin County and Rutland County. Twelve were in Caledonia County and 11 were in Windham County. Addison County had nine, while Lamoille County and Washington County had seven apiece. Essex County had six and Grand Isle County had three. Sixty-three other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of nearly 510,000 people that have taken more than 2,270,000 total tests, there have been 38,843 cases. Three hundred and fifty-one people have died, while 33,102 have recovered. More than 80% of eligible Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 14 new cases for county-wide totals of 4,414 infections, 20 deaths and 4,228 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.