289 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 262 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state set a new one-day record on Thursday with 487, and Friday’s total of 377 would have been a record had it not been for the day before.

Rutland County had 54 of Saturday’s new infections; Bennington County had 50 of them. There were 29 in Franklin County, 26 in Chittenden County and 22 in Windsor County. Washington County had 16, while Windham County had 15 and Addison County had ten. Lamoille County had eight and Essex County had seven. There were three in Caledonia County; Essex County and Orleans County each had two. Grand Isle County had one. Seventeen other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of more than 520,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,350,000 total tests, there have been 41,908 cases and 35,578 people recovered. Three hundred and eighty-four people have died, while 81% of Vermonters age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 27 new cases, making for 4,681 cases with 25 deaths and 4,526 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.