289 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 278 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, returning to a level similar to those seen on Thursday and Friday after having fewer than 200 on Saturday.

Chittenden County had 74 of the new infections; Washington County had 27. There were 26 in Orleans County and 25 in Bennington County. Rutland County had 21 and Franklin County had 16. Caledonia County had 14, while Orange County had 13 and Essex County had 12. There were nine each in Addison County and Windsor County. Lamoille County had seven; Windham County had five and Grand Isle County had four. Sixteen other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of more than 515,000 people that have taken more than 2,320,000 total tests, there have been 40,191 cases. Three hundred and sixty-four people have died, while 34,340 have recovered. More than 80% of eligible Vermonters are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 11 new cases for county-wide totals of 4,559 infections, 22 deaths and 4,409 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.