The Vermont Department of Health reported 260 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was down considerably from Friday’s figure of 738, which was far and away the highest one-day total of the pandemic to date.

Chittenden County had 45 of the new infections; Windsor County had 36 of them. There were 32 each in Franklin County and Rutland County, while Bennington County had 30. Windham County had 18, Addison County had 17 and Washington County had 15. There were eight in Caledonia County, six in Lamoille County and five in Grand Isle County. Orange County had four; Essex County and Orleans County each had one. Ten other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 560,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 2,680,000 total tests, there have been 55,317 cases and 44,457 people recovered. Four hundred twenty-nine patients have died, while 77% of Vermonters age five and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 34 new cases, making for 6,139 cases with 27 deaths and 5,818 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.