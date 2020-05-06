3.1 magnitude Earthquake in southern Canada felt across our region

COLCHESTER, Vt – Reports came in across our region late Wednesday morning of a possible earthquake.

It occurred at 11:03 a.m. with the epicenter located just 4 miles from Bedford, QC, Canada.

The earthquake was recorded on the U.S. Geological Survey website as a magnitude of 3.1.

If you felt the earthquake and want to tell us where, you can send us an email: news@mychamplainvalley.com.

You can also report it on the U.S. Geological Survey website where over 230 people have reported their experience.