Cambridge, VT – A 3-year-old boy from Cambridge is in the hospital after police say he fell into a water storage tank at Smugglers’ notch resort.

Police say the boy was in the water for about 10 minutes. This happened around 2:45 Thursday afternoon near an outdoor splash pad. The boy was taking part in a day camp. After lifeguards got him out of the tank he was rushed to the hospital. His injuries are critical. We will provide you with updates as soon as we receive them.