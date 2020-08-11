$30 million in relief funds set aside to boost housing for the homeless

The Vermont Housing and Conservation board has committed more than $30 million in federal funding from the CARES Act to expand and rehabilitate housing for homeless Vermonters.

New apartments and emergency beds will be created statewide in areas of greatest need. 212 households will be added.

13 homeless shelters that collectively provide 251 beds will receive support for improvements that will reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread and put them in compliance with current health protocols.

Upgrades include improved ventilation systems, room dividers, additions and reconfiguration of interiors to facilitate social distancing, no-touch faucets and soap dispensers, and automatic door openings.

VHCB Executive Director Gus Seelig detailed the impact COVID-19 has had on homelessness in Vermont.

“It has nearly doubled the number of homeless individuals in Vermont since January,” Seelig said. “These federal funds will create new housing and improve housing for residents that have been relying on the State’s motel voucher system over the past months, during a time when shelters were unable to safely house them.”

Three existing motels and three other properties will be converted to create new housing, and apartments that are vacant or in need of renovation will be reserved for homeless households.

VHCB says partnerships between affordable housing developers, shelters and social service agencies will facilitate transitions for households from temporary stays in model rooms and shelters to more permanent housing.

In Rutland, a vacant commercial building on Woodstock Avenue will provide ten new apartments, and nine dilapidated apartments on Pine Street will also be improved.

In Bennington, Shires Housing will rehabilitate 15 vacant apartments.

“With challenge comes opportunity, and the magnitude of this investment will go a long way toward improving and adding to Vermont’s inventory of housing solutions that help homeless households get back on their feet,” said Department for Children and Families Commissioner, Sean Brown, at the Agency of Human Services. “These funds will allow us to effectively transform Vermont’s shelters to better provide safe and decent housing and to create new housing with support services for those who need it most.”