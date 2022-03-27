The county-level health departments in our New York coverage area did not have any coronavirus case counts on Sunday. However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 14 new infections in Clinton County. There were 12 new cases in Franklin County and four in Essex County.

The governor’s office added that 823 patients were hospitalized throughout the Empire State, nearly a hundred fewer than last Sunday’s mark of 900. At that time, 900 hospitalizations was the fewest New York had had since last August. One hundred thirty-five New Yorkers were in intensive care. The seven-day average statewide positivity rate is 2.29%.

The Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services do not offer statewide updates on weekends.