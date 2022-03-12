New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 17 COVID-19 infections in Franklin County on Saturday. There were seven new cases in Clinton County and six in Essex County. The public health agencies in those three counties, which comprise our New York coverage area, had no new information of their own.

The governor’s office noted that 1,165 patients statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of New Yorkers who were tested from last Saturday through Friday, just 1.39% were positive. That marks the Empire State’s lowest seven-day average positivity rate since last July.

The Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services do not update their respective case dashboards on weekends.