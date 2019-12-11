$30,000 and counting – Day three of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta Thon

The 21st annual Camp Ta-Kum-Ta Thon at KOOL 105.1 rolls into day three, collecting $30,000 in donations from community members.

Organizers say the current dollar amount exceeds their initial goal of $5,000. The total thus far will allow 12 kids to attend their year round camp for children in Vermont and New York who have or have had cancer free of charge.

Two days are left in the event, which means there is still time to donate. Here are four simple ways you can lend a helping hand:

1.) Call your donation into KOOL 105.1 between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., at (802) 863-1051 or 1-800-501-9565

2.) Make an online donation on the event website at: takumta.org

3.) Bring your donation to KOOL 105 located at 70 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 or visit any Jolley location and make a donation.

4.) Spread the word among your friends! Share posts from the Camp Ta-Kum-ta and KOOL 105.1 Facebook pages through December 13th.