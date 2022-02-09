Waterbury, VT — The Vermont Department of Corrections has reported an outbreak at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT. 28 incarcerated individuals and three staff members have tested positive after testing was conducted on Tuesday, February 8.

Twenty-five of the cases among the incarcerated were individuals who resided in the same unit where three prior positive cases had originated. Of those three cases, two were recent transfers from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where 15 incarcerated individuals had tested positive since January 20.

There are a total of 45 incarcerated individuals who are COVID positive among three Vermont facilities and 24 positive staff cases across the state. The Newport facility is on full lockdown and the Vermont Department of Corrections and the Vermont Department of Health are planning follow-up testing.