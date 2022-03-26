New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 13 COVID-19 infections in Clinton County on Saturday. There were 11 new cases in Franklin County and seven in Essex County. The public health agencies in those three counties, which comprise our New York coverage area, had no new information of their own.

The governor’s office noted that 845 patients statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19. That means the Empire State’s hospitalizations have been below 1,000 every day for more than a week. Of New Yorkers who were tested from last Saturday through Friday, 2.2% were positive.

The Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services do not update their respective case dashboards on weekends.