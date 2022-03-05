New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 17 COVID-19 infections in Clinton County on Saturday. There were ten new cases in Franklin County and six in Essex County. The public health agencies in those three counties, which comprise our New York coverage area, had no new information of their own.

The governor’s office noted that 1,541 patients statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s fewer people in the Empire State than at any time since last August. New York’s rate of daily hospital admissions — a statewide average of 9.57 admissions for every 100,000 people — has declined by 20% since last weekend.

The Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services no longer update their respective case dashboards on weekends.