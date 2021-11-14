343 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 298 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. It concludes a week in which the Green Mountain State’s daily average new caseload was 358. As recently as two weeks ago, 358 cases would have been a one-day state record. Thursday, November 4 was the first day since the pandemic began that health leaders reported more new cases from the day before than that.

Chittenden County had 56 of the new infections; Rutland County had 49 of them. There were 36 in Franklin County, 27 in Windsor County and 26 in Orleans County. Caledonia County and Washington County each had 19. Orange County had 16, while Bennington County had 15 and Lamoille County had 13. There were nine in Windham County and seven in Addison County. Essex County and Grand Isle County had one apiece. Four other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of nearly 530,000 people that have taken nearly 2,450,000 total tests, there have been 44,801 cases. Three hundred and ninety-three people have died, while 37,356 have recovered. Nearly 75% of Vermonters five years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 45 new cases for county-wide totals of 4,944 infections, 25 deaths and 4,685 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.