36 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in our region

Medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hospitals in the city’s public NYC Health and Hospitals’ system have been upgrading their equipment, bracing for a potential resurgence of coronavirus patients, drawing on lessons learned in the spring when the outbreak brought the nation’s largest city to its knees. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Vermont reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chittenden County had seven of them, while Orleans County had five. There were four in Orange County and two in Windsor County. Addison County, Caledonia County, Washington County and Windham County each had one.

The Green Mountain State has had 2,179 positive cases out of nearly 190,000 people tested. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while exactly 1,800 people have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had nine new infections and Sullivan County had five. The two counties have now had 245 cases and 91 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 205 new cases made for a statewide total of 11,084 positives out of more than 345,000 tests. One new death in Hillsborough County brought New Hampshire’s total to 483 deaths, while 9,263 people have recovered.

There were no case updates available on Saturday anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country, which is Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.