388 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 376 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its third-highest single-day case count of the pandemic so far. The three highest figures have all been posted within the last four days; Thursday’s count of 487 and Friday’s total of 377 are first and second, respectively.

Chittenden County had 83 of the new infections; Washington County had 51. There were 48 in Franklin County and 42 in Orleans County. Windsor County had 33, Caledonia County had 30 and Bennington County had 20. Lamoille County and Rutland County each had 15. There were 14 in Orange County, eight in Essex County and six in Windham County. Addison County had five, while Grand Isle County had two. Four other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of more than 520,000 people that have taken nearly 2,400,000 total tests, there have been 42,313 cases. Three hundred and eighty-four people have died, while 35,793 have recovered. Eighty-one percent of Vermonters 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 12 new cases for county-wide totals of 4,693 infections, 25 deaths and 4,546 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.