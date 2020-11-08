39 new coronavirus cases in our region on Saturday

Vermont reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Chittenden County and Washington County each had four of them, while Caledonia County and Windsor County had three apiece. Addison County, Bennington County, Essex County, Grand Isle County, Lamoille County, Orange County and Windham County each had one.

The Green Mountain State has had 2,347 positive cases out of more than 193,000 people tested. Fifty-nine Vermonters have died, while 1,913 people have recovered.

In our part of New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Sullivan County had nine new infections and Grafton County had eight. The two counties have now had 118 cases and 302 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State’s 230 new cases made for a statewide total of 12,241 positives out of nearly 362,000 tests. One new death in Belknap County brought New Hampshire’s total to 489 deaths, while 9,980 people have recovered.

Looking to our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had one new case for a total of 114; 78 of these patients have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County and Essex County.