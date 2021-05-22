43 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

The Vermont Department of Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Caledonia County, Orleans County and Windsor County each had three. There were two apiece in Franklin County, Orange County and Windham County. Addison County, Bennington County, Chittenden County, Essex County, Grand Isle County and Lamoille County each had one.

Out of more than 390,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have more than 1,680,000 total tests, there have been 24,084 cases and 22,477 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-five people have died, while more than 56% of all Vermonters 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 12 new infections for a total of 4,008; 26 of these patients have died and 3,910 have recovered. Sullivan County reported eight new cases for county-wide totals of 1,792 infections, 25 deaths and 1,718 people recovered.

The Granite State had 109 new cases as a whole for a tally of 98,244 positives out of more than 2,300,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 95,946 have recovered. There were three new deaths for a statewide total of 1,344. Just shy of 46% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported two new cases, making 2,599 cases with 16 deaths and 2,574 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.