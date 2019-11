Every year Feeding Chittenden works hard to make sure every family has a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving by collecting turkeys and monetary donations from the community.

In the past year Feeding Chittenden saw a 30% increase in the number of people receiving their services. So, they raised their goal to collect 4,500 turkeys. This year they not only reached their goal, but surpassed it by collecting a total of 5,100 turkeys.