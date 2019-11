It's a quiet start to the day Friday, as we have settled into the dry sector of our low-pressure system. Last night the warm front passed by bringing a few light showers and now all eyes are on the cold front moving into the Saint Lawerence Valley just before 8:30.

Although temperatures are mild to start off the day, behind the front temperatures will fall back into the upper 20's and low 30's by 5 p.m.