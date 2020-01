One of the top-tier Democratic candidates for president has just begun 2020 in the Granite State. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited Hanover and Concord Thursday as she continues to vie with Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, among others.

If the federal government works extremely well for anyone with money and not very well at all for most anyone else, Warren believes this state of affairs is a product of corruption and she believes it needs to be called out publicly. "Whether it's gun safety, whether it's climate, whether it's health care, student loans, if there is a decision to be made in Washington, I guarantee you it's being influenced by money," she said in Hanover.