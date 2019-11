Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas presents, 44’s Finest pancakes and Erica’s American Diner in Fairfax, Vermont, won it all.

Pancakes are every carb lovers heaven, and this sweet spot makes them as mouthwatering and versatile as they come, plating any combination of your choosing. Serving breakfast at all hourse of the day, co-owner, Ron Frey, Manager Erica Hayes, and customer Bill McGuire, tell us what makes them the best of the best.

