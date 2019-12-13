44’s Finest Pies: Dorset Union Store

Local 44’s Spencer Thomas presents 44’s Finest Pies, and Dorset Union Store in Dorset, Vermont, is the winner.

The country store has been in the heart of the community for over 200 years. Named as a one-stop-shop by locals, and known for their 100 percent, butter-based pies. Co-owner, Cindy Loudenslager, tells us they try to keep everything they sell “traditional, yet innovative”, creating a variety of pies like pecan cream cheese, strawberry rhubarb, and other seasonal favorites.

To learn more, click here.