The Plattsburgh Common Council did not vote Thursday night on a course of action to take with the work to rebuild Cogan Avenue. The project, awaited for at least a decade, is scheduled to be done this year. However, exactly what work will be done to rebuild the street isn't clear yet.

Three-tenths of a mile of Cogan Avenue will be rebuilt; the project area runs from Cornelia Street to Park Avenue West. Last week, a city engineering technician presented three options -- bicycle and pedestrian lanes on both sides with no sidewalks, a sidewalk on one side or sidewalks on both sides. "We can change some things, but let's start reaching out to people, and so that's what we're doing," Councilor Patrick McFarlin said. "I look forward to hearing more people speak about it."