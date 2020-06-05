44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars: Angelina’s Restaurant & Jules on the Green

In this week’s 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars we’re highlighting Angelina’s Restaurant in Cambridge, Vt. and Jules On The Green in Essex Junction, Vt.

Providing hundreds of meals to front line workers and local food shelves, Silvio Mazzella, owner of Jules On The Green, says that giving back to the community is part of his restaurant’s mission statement.

Mazzella can’t express enough gratitude toward his staff, vendors, and loyal customers saying “Honestly, thank you. It’s a very simple word, it’s a very powerful word, it means a lot. I say it every time I pass one of my employees, whether we’re working together that night or whether I’m just saying hello to them, thank you. I mean thank you to the customers that make this happen, thank you to those that listen and thank you to those that understand when something goes wrong. Thank you to the vendors that help make it possible, thank you to the many people that work to help a restaurant receive its food, and the delivery drivers that are working tirelessly, it truly is a heartwarming feeling.”

Over in Cambridge, Angelina’s Restaurant has been a staple on Route 15 for over 30 years, but just recently went under new ownership, right before the Covid-19 crisis hit.

New owner Justin Perdue says he’s shocked by how much the community has supported them these past few months.

“I mean the outpour of people coming by, and it still amazes me that people are so happy we’re open, you know they give a little extra money for tips, they come more often than they would, You know, I see a lot of people coming by more regularly. Part of me is just like, I love cooking for people in general, so I’m just happy to be doing and I’m lucky to be doing it.”

The restaurant even received a nomination for 44’s Finest Take-Out Superstars from the former owner, Paul who says “I’m very impressed how they’ve been able to stay afloat and serve the community”

Congratulations to both winners and thank you for your continued service to our community, especially during these difficult times!

