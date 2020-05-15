44’s Finest Take-out Superstars: Simply Divine Cafe & Grazers Restaurant

On this weeks 44’s Finest Take-out Superstars, we’re highlighting Simply Divine Cafe and Grazers Restaurant in Williston, Vermont.

Simply Divine Cafe, is well known for their delicious breakfast and lunch options, we received multiple write in comments complimenting their amazing quiche and cinnamon rolls.

Dawn Nelson, a viewer and customer wrote in telling us, “they’ve knocked it out of the park. So fresh and tasty, but what I really love is Mikaila and the staff, always smiling and ready to please.”

We caught up with owner, Mikaila Rheaume, who was elated after hearing the positive feedback from customers, she said, “the fact that people are still here supporting us is amazing. We are located in Industrial Park, we have tons of employees in our building and to see the community we have outside the building as been incredible, and the support has been incredible as well. We’re very fortunate for the people we’ve met along the way, we’ve seen so many new faces and we’re looking forward to seeing so many more when everything opens back up.”

Grazers Restaurant was nominated numerous times for their spectacular variety of burgers, mac & cheese, poutine and milkshakes.

One customer wrote in commending them on going above and beyond helping those who need it most in our community.

Grazers Restaurant owner, Sam Handy, was humbled by the overwhelming support which is why he and his team wanted to pay it forward

“Again, when we started there was so much uncertainty and we kept hearing about people who had shortages of food and no money for meals. With that said, my general manager and I thought, ‘what can we do to give back?’ Now, every Tuesday and Thursday, we take 10 percent of our sales, we go to a local grocery store to buy food and bring it to the Williston Community Food Shelf. We’ve also done over 300 hundred meals for Frontline Foods, delivered to local hospitals, and donated 30 meals to the Williston Police Department . We have an uncertain future but the support of the community has given us a chance to give back.”

Next week on 44’s Finest, tell us which restaurants are stepping up to serve great take-out or doing good in your community. To give your favorites a shout-out on-air, click here.