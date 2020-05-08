44’s Finest: Take-out Superstars (May 8th)

44’s Finest is about more than just food, local restaurants are apart of our family and the cornerstone to our community, which is why we need your help in honoring them each week on The Morning Brew.

For this weeks 44’s Finest take-out Superstars:

Adam Laroche, wants to give a shout-out to The Phoenix House in Berkshire, Vermont. He says, “Amazing food and they’re doing a great job with take-out! They never disappoint.”

Craig Bourne, would like to say ‘thank you’ to Zachary’s Original in Plattsburgh, New York. Craig says, “Great pizza, large selection of wing flavors, very friendly staff”.

Travis Perrotte, would like to honor Stone Corral Brewery in Richmond, Vermont. He says, “These guys have great burgers, creative tacos and beer to go, even cocktails!”.

Next week on 44’s Finest, tell us which restaurants are stepping up to serve great take-out or doing good in your community. To give your favorites a shout-out on-air, click here.