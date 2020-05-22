44’s Finest Take-out Superstars: Papa Nick’s & Porky’s BBQ & Smokehouse

On this week’s 44’s Finest Take-out Superstars, we’re highlighting Papa Nick’s Restaurant & Pizza in Hinesburg, Vermont, and Porky’s Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse in New Haven, Vermont.

Papa Nick’s has been serving customers in the community for 30 years. They’re well-known for their Greek-American menu that customers crave. We received multiple comments on their delicious pizza, calzones, and creemee’s.

The Papa Nick’s family recently delivered a total of 120 meals to UVM Medical Center through the Frontline Foods initiative.

One woman reached out, sending a message thanking the restaurant saying, “I’m a mother to an honorable, strong, young man who works on the frontlines at UVM Medical Center. He shared something that touched him deeply. He said, Papa Nick’s cooked them all dinner, he loved the food, but more than the food, he truly felt cared for by your actions. I want to say ‘thank you’, for uplifting and caring for the staff working hard during these scary times”.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, caught up with owner, Voula Zontanos, who shared an emotional response to being featured this week saying, “I’m very happy, very thankful, I’m excited, and all of the hard work we’ve done for the last 30 years, we got a little reward from everyone, it’s touching.” She also thanked her hard working staff, stating she feels “blessed”.

Porky’s BBQ & Smokehouse was nominated 100 times for their spectacular BBQ style food items. From their pulled pork, to their beef brisket, some wrote in saying, “they have the best BBQ options in the Green Mountain State”.

Aside from great food, owners Lonie and Chrystal, have gone above and beyond providing for the community. They’ve raised over $9,000 dollars to provide food for frontline workers; Truck drivers, postal workers, bus drivers and many more, while also giving out 1 free meal a day to a local family in need.

Owner, Lonie Parker, told us, "it's the community we live in, we have such great people here. You know, we're very passionate about helping people and making sure families are fed. That's why we started donating one meal a day to a needy family. It's not about money, it's about the people you meet, the lives you touch, and the lives that touch you."