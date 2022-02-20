The Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield is fully locked down as a precaution because of 45 new COVID-19 cases among its inmates.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says the tests were done on Friday, adding that none of the inmates are showing severe symptoms. The Green Mountain State’s prison system has 102 infected inmates and 33 positive staff members right now.

The Vermont Department of Health and the corrections department will work together to perform follow-up testing. An emergency staffing plan is in place for the prison, but corrections officials say staffing levels there are stable enough that they don’t need to implement the plan at the moment.