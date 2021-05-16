45 new COVID-19 cases in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

Vermont reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Windsor County had eight of the infections, followed by Chittenden County with five. Rutland County had four and Orange County had three. There were two apiece in Addison County and Windham County. Bennington County, Caledonia County, Essex County and Washington County each had one.

Out of nearly 390,000 people that have taken more than 1,660,000 total tests, there have been 23,883 cases and 22,080 people recovered. Two hundred and fifty-two Vermonters have died, while nearly 53% of Vermont residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had ten new infections, making for county-wide totals of 3,958 cases, 26 deaths and 3,855 people recovered. Sullivan County had seven new infections, which made for totals of 1,766 cases, 25 deaths and 1,692 recoveries.

There were 139 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 97,676 cases out of nearly 2,270,000 tests. Fifty-four percent of New Hampshire’s population has been tested at least once. The state reported one new death for a total of 1,332; 95,070 people have recovered. About 43% of Granite Staters 16 years old and up are fully vaccinated.

None of the public health agencies in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — had case updates available Sunday evening.