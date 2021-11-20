490 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 433 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state has averaged about 350 cases per day for the last two weeks.

Chittenden County had 80 of the new infections; Rutland County had 48 of them. There were 41 in Franklin County and 40 in Washington County. Bennington County had 36 and Windsor County had 32. Caledonia County had 20, while Orange County had 17 and Orleans County had 16. There were 15 each in Lamoille County and Windham County. Addison County had 11, Essex County had nine and Grand Isle County had four. Forty-nine other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of more than 535,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 2,500,000 total tests, there have been 46,896 cases and 38,631 people recovered. Four hundred and one people have died, while 74% of Vermonters age five and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 57 new cases, making for 5,232 cases with 25 deaths and 4,911 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.