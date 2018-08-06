5 scrumptious summer sweet corn recipes

Sweet Summer Corn Recipes 1

It’s early August and farm stands across our region are finally starting to fill up with summer sweet corn. It’s great on the grill or with butter and salt.

But if you’re looking to be a little more creative, Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock of Hungry Enough to Eat Six has a few ideas.

Check out the links below for full recipes:

Corn, Vidalia Onion & Bacon Salsa

Chilled Sweet Corn Soup

Grilled Corn & Jalapeno Queso Dip

Chopped Taco Salad with Peppers, Beef & Sweet Corn

Fresh Corn on the Cob Drenched in Butter: Fair Food at Home

