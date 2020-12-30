5 Vermont officers, 1 civilian employee contract virus

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Bennington Police Department is dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus among its force.

Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd says five officers, including the police chief, and one civilian employee have been infected. He says the department has sufficient officers to cover all shifts and officials believe the outbreak is contained.

Hurd said the police chief worked closely with the Vermont Department of Health to make sure proper protocols were followed, including contract tracing.