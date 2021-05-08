50 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Bennington County and Rutland County each had seven of the infections. Chittenden County, Washington County and Windsor County had four apiece. Lamoille County had two, while Orange County, Orleans County and Windham County each had one.

Out of nearly 385,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,625,000 total tests, there have been 23,445 cases and 21,279 people recovered. Two hundred and forty-nine people have died, while more than 48% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had 11 new infections for a total of 3,874; 26 of these patients have died and 3,730 have recovered. Sullivan County reported five new cases for county-wide totals of 1,712 infections, 25 deaths and 1,615 people recovered.

The Granite State had 197 new cases as a whole for a tally of 96,501 positives out of more than 2,220,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 93,255 have recovered. There were three new deaths for a statewide total of 1,314. Just over 26% of all New Hampshire residents at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported three new cases, making 2,575 cases with 16 deaths and 2,528 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.