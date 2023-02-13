With Valentine’s Day this week, local shops are gearing up for the holiday, and seeing a boost in certain types of sales. Claussen’s Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm in Colchester has been helping people celebrate the holiday for 50 years now.

One of the owners, Chris Conant, says the recent sunny weather paired with preparations for Valentine’s Day has boosted his flower sales.

“We were really busy all weekend, we’ve been busy today, the weather is going to be beautiful, so I’m sure that we’ll be busy, not only with people buying beautiful arrangements or roses, but coming into the greenhouse and buying color, you know, a little bit of spirit for spring,” Conant says.

He notes a rise in shipping prices has impacted some operations, but says he’s been grateful for his customers during the winter months.