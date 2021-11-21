503 new COVID-19 infections in our coverage area on Sunday; no deaths

FILE-Medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over 50. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

Vermont reported 470 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The state has been averaging about 350 new cases per day for the last two weeks.

Chittenden County had 98 of the new infections; Rutland County had 54 of them. There were 49 in Washington County, while there were 45 each in Franklin County and Windsor County. Caledonia County had 41, Orleans County had 33 and Bennington County had 29. Addison County and Lamoille County had 18 apiece. There were 14 in Windham County and ten in Orange County. Grand Isle County had seven; Essex County had six. Three other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of more than 535,000 people that have taken more than 2,500,000 total tests, there have been 47,376 cases. Four hundred and four people have died, while 38,823 have recovered. Nearly 75% of Vermonters five years old and up are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 33 new cases for county-wide totals of 5,265 infections, 25 deaths and 4,958 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.