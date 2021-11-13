510 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 463 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state’s six highest daily case counts of the pandemic so far have all come since November 4. Saturday’s count was the fourth-highest.

Rutland County had 85 of the new infections; Chittenden County had 73 of them. There were 47 in Franklin County and 33 in Bennington County. Orleans County and Windsor County each had 29. Caledonia County had 28, while Washington County had 27. There were 18 in Orange County, 15 in Windham County and 13 in Addison County. Lamoille County had nine, Essex County had eight and Grand Isle County had four. Forty-five other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 530,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,400,000 total tests, there have been 44,490 cases and 37,141 people recovered. Three hundred and ninety-three people have died, while 74% of Vermonters age five and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 47 new cases, making for 4,899 cases with 25 deaths and 4,660 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.