New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 32 COVID-19 infections in Franklin County on Saturday. There were 15 new cases in Clinton County and nine in Essex County. The public health agencies in those three counties, which comprise our New York coverage area, had no new information of their own.

The governor’s office noted that 925 patients statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19. That marks the Empire State’s lowest number of hospitalizations since last August. Of New Yorkers who were tested from last Saturday through Friday, 1.85% were positive.

The Vermont Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services do not update their respective case dashboards on weekends.