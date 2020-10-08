5G broadband service to arrive in Essex County, VT by mid-December

A company based in Maine is using a $762,662 grant from the state of Vermont to help pay for the launch of a 5G broadband network in Essex County. The grant funds were coronavirus relief money that came from the CARES Act.

Wireless Partners, LLC has already built the five towers that will be part of the new network. They’re in Averill, Canaan, Norton, Warren’s Gore and Wenlock, which is part of the town of Ferdinand. By early to mid-December, those towers will be connected with an existing 5G network that Wireless Partners has already built in Coos County, New Hampshire.

“From day one, consumers will be able to get some pretty remarkable broadband speeds off of this,” Wireless Partners CEO Bob Parsloe said. “The performance, it will be true broadband.”

There’s no indication of the total cost of the network, but Parsloe said the grant money will help immensely. He added that the construction of the towers has already been paid for; the state grant will be used to connect and activate them. This public-private partnership is the first of its kind for the company.

“We focus on making investments in rural and ultra-rural markets with our own capital,” Parsloe said. “We think we’re well-suited to bringing this level of broadband to these types of markets; we’ve been doing it already.”

The new network will offer internet service from Consolidated Communications and T-Mobile 5G phone service — which, according to T-Mobile’s own coverage map, is already available in St. Albans, Milton and much of the greater Burlington area.

The towers will be just barely outside the boundaries of the Northeast Kingdom Communications Union District, which was formed in March to improve local broadband access. Wireless Partners has no current plans to work with the district, but Parsloe said they’ve been speaking with each other.

“We have an understanding of what they’re doing adjacent to us,” he said. “And in any cases that they have network services that we can utilize, they’ll be absolutely considered to provide services. Conversely, if they look to us to provide services to any of their markets, we’d be wide open to that.”

Local 22 & Local 44 News also reached out to the NEK Communications Union District regarding this story. They referred us to their board chair, Evan Carlson, who was not available late Wednesday for an interview.