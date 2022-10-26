Springfield, VT- Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional facility in Springfield.

According to state police, Dan Griswold, 67, from Rutland, was found unresponsive in his cell a little after 11 in the morning on Tuesday, and he couldn’t be resuscitated.

Nothing indicates the death is suspicious, but there won’t be any information on how he died until after an autopsy is performed.

Griswold has been incarcerated since 1998 serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault.

This marks the 5th inmate death connected to the Springfield Facility this year alone. The D.O.C., State Police, and the Prisoner’s Rights Office are investigating what happened.