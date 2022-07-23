A drug bust in Roxbury has led to six arrests, one of which is on federal charges.

According to the Times Argus, it took place at a trailer on Thurston Hill Road shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday. The Norwich Police, a wide range of other local agencies from throughout central Vermont and an FBI task force all participated in it.

Kamari Hollis, 26, whom the newspaper reports is believed to be from Connecticut, is charged with federal possession of four different narcotics with intent to distribute. Police found the drugs and a loaded .45-calibre handgun in the trailer with him.

Two other people who were also present were wanted on active state-level warrants. They were Amanda Conant, 31, of Roxbury and James Badger, 20, with addresses in Roxbury and Randolph.

Three more suspects were arrested on state drug possession charges. These defendants are reportedly Calvin Mears, 19, of Roxbury, Steven Arnold, 19, of Roxbury and Jasmine Brown, 19, with recent addresses in Roxbury, Braintree and Randolph.