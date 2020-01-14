60 affordable apartments open in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – City and State leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on a new affordable apartment complex on Monday.

The apartments, named Garden Street Apartments, are part of the South Burlington City Center project.

The developer behind the project has agreed to sell the building to the Champlain Housing Trust and Housing Vermont. According to CHT, the apartments will remain affordable forever.

$3.9 million of the project’s funding came from the Housing for All revenue bond proposed by Governor Phil Scott and passed by the Legislature in 2017.

Nancy Owens, President of Housing Vermont, expressed hope that the project will offer economic stability and new opportunities for its residents.

City Manager Kevin Dorn said that in addition to affordability, the wide range of units opens the building up to more families.

“Some of these apartments are even going to be four bedroom apartments,” Dorn said. “We’re talking about affordable housing even for families of that size, so it’s a great new development.”

City Council Chair Helen Riehle said she saw the benefits in the short time spent at the ribbon cutting, hoping it’s a sign of what’s to come once the building fills up.

“About ten children came off the buses and were yelling and laughing into their new home,” Riehle said. “A woman came up to me afterward and wanted to thank the City Council and the city for making this possible because she had been homeless and now she has a home.”

This year, crews will work on an extension of Garden Street that will increase access to the building.

People started moving into the 60 apartments last month. There are 26 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, 11 three-bedroom and three four-bedroom apartments.