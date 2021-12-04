604 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 539 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was the fourth-highest one-day total of the pandemic to date; Thursday’s report of 632 cases the previous day is the highest.

Chittenden County had 86 of the new infections; Rutland County had 77 of them. There were 48 in Windsor County and 43 in Bennington County. Franklin County had 40 and Caledonia County had 39. Orleans County and Washington County each had 26. Addison County had 23; Lamoille County had 18. There were 17 apiece in Orange County and Windham County. Essex County had seven, while Grand Isle County had six. Sixty-six other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 550,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,615,000 total tests, there have been 52,195 cases and 42,048 people recovered. Four hundred and sixteen people have died, while 75% of Vermonters age five and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 65 new cases, making for 5,812 cases with 26 deaths and 5,475 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.