Fairlee, VT — 31-year-old Kelly Vines of Fairlee, VT, was discovered to have been embezzling money by cashing out gift cards to herself from the 7-Eleven that she worked at.

The acting manager told Vermont State Police that Vines had been taking an assortment of gifts cards from Sephora, eBay, Apple and Amazon over the span of nine days. Video footage and a printout of the cash register purchase history was provided to help the investigation.

Investigations reveal that Vines embezzled an estimated $2,690. She is set to appear in Orange County Superior Court on March 16.