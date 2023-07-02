Vermont State Police want to know what led up to a deadly rollover crash in Newfane.

A 40-year-old man from Pepperell, Massachusetts was driving a side-by-side ATV on Lost Mile Road at about 7:00 Saturday night. Troopers say the vehicle overturned when he lost control on a curve near Betterly Road.

Six passengers were riding on the side-by-side. Five were children, and one of them — an unnamed seven-year-old boy, also from Pepperell, MA — died at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Another passenger suffered a broken leg, while the remaining passengers had minor injuries.

Investigators don’t believe drug or alcohol use was a factor in the crash. They’re asking you to call them at the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 if you know anything else.