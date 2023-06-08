Montpelier, VT – The personal information of seven thousand Vermonters has been stolen in a cybersecurity attack. This was first reported by VT-Digger. Deputy Treasurer Gavin Boyles says the state was first notified last month, and people were told last Friday.

Everyone impacted is a member of the Vermont State Teachers Retirement System. Boyles says names, dates of birth, addresses, and medical, and insurance information were stolen, but no social security numbers were involved. The attack targeted software used by two companies that are third parties of the Retirement System. Federal Law Enforcement is involved as this is a nationwide breach involving about 3 million people.